The Washington State Cougars and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Cougars are 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Cougars also have a 1-2 mark against the spread. Utah is 2-2 against the number this season.

The Utes are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Washington State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.5. Before entering any Washington State vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 54-34 on all top-rated picks through 15 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Washington State vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Washington State spread: Utah -10.5

Utah vs. Washington State over-under: 58 points

Latest Odds: Utah Utes -10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes strolled past the Colorado Buffaloes with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 38-21. Running back Ty Jordan was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 147 yards on 17 carries. Jordan put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Jordan's performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season. He's been the biggest bright spot for this offense with 443 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Jake Bentley, a South Carolina transfer, has struggled at times. He's only thrown for 729 yards in his four games this season. He's thrown five touchdowns but has been intercepted as many times.

What you need to know about Washington State

Meanwhile, Washington State suffered a tough 38-13 defeat to the USC Trojans in its last outing. Washington State was in a bad position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-6. Quarterback Jayden de Laura had a tough game, failing to produce a single touchdown. He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.62 yards per passing attempt.

The Cougars failed to cover as 11-point underdogs in that matchup and as 10.5-point underdogs in the prior game against Oregon. They did, however, cover (+3) in an upset win at Oregon State to open the season.

How to make Utah vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Utah vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.