Pac-12 foes square off on Thursday night when the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-2) go on the road to play the Washington State Cougars (4-3). The Utes are fresh off an upset win, defeating USC 43-42 at home, while Washington State is on a two-game skid after losing to Oregon State 24-10 in its last outing. Utah has won three straight meetings against Washington State, and the Utes lead the all-time series 10-9. Both teams are 4-3 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff from Martin Stadium in Pullman is set for 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Utes as 7-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under for total points is 55. Before making any Washington State vs. Utah picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Washington State. Here are several college football odds and trends for Washington State vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Washington State spread: Utes -7

Utah vs. Washington State over/under: 55 points

Utah vs. Washington State money line: Utah -278, Washington State +222

UTAH: The Over is 7-0 in Utah's last 7 games in October

WSU: The Cougars are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games



Why Utah can cover

Utah's offense has been able to consistently move the ball and get up and down the field. The Utes feature a balanced attack with the ability to run and pass. They are ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in total offense (472.7) and passing yards (280.3), but fourth in rushing yards (192.4). This offense has scored 40-plus points in three matchups this season.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising is at the helm of the Utah offense. Rising is an athletic playmaker who makes the proper plays with both his arm and legs. The California native can push the ball downfield. Rising is fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards (1,855) while tossing 15 passing touchdowns. In Utah's win over USC, Rising went 30-of-44 for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Washington State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward leads the Cougars into battle. Ward is a dynamic passer who owns a strong throwing arm. The Texas native is light on his feet and has displayed good accuracy. Ward can place the ball into tight windows with his quick release. He's fourth in the conference in passing yards (1,962) and has 16 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he threw for 345 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore De'Zhaun Stribling is the leading receiver in the passing game. Stribling has nice size on the outside (6-foot-3) to go up and win those contested catches. The Hawaii native has the trust of his quarterback and has grabbed at least three catches in each game this season. On Sept. 17, he caught four passes for 69 yards and two scores in Washington State's victory over Colorado State.

How to make Utah vs. Washington State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points.

The model says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.