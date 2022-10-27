Pac-12 foes match up on Thursday night as the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-2) and the Washington State Cougars (4-3) collide. Utah rolls into this game with serious momentum, winning five of its last six games. Last time out, the Utes upset No. 10 USC 43-42. Meanwhile, Washington State has dropped two in a row.

Kickoff from Martin Stadium in Pullman is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Utes are 7-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Washington State odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 55. Before making any Washington State vs. Utah picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Washington State and revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Washington State vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Washington State spread: Utes -7

Utah vs. Washington State over/under: 55 points

Utah vs. Washington State money line: Utah -278, Washington State +222

UTAH: The Over is 7-0 in Utah's last seven games in October

WSU: The Cougars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games



Utah vs. Washington State picks: See picks here

Why Utah can cover

Junior running back Tavion Thomas is the lead back for Utah. He's a downhill runner who can glide to the second level with ease. The Ohio native runs with power and is tough to bring down. He's leading the team with 93 carries for 414 yards and five scores. On Oct. 8, he finished with 18 carries for 91 yards and a score.

Senior tight end Dalton Kincaid is another main contributor to the offense. Kincaid is smooth and fluid when running routes with a pair of soft hands. The Nevada native shows good strength and effort in the run game. Kincaid is leading the team in catches (39), receiving yards (558) and touchdowns (6). In his last game, he recorded a season-high 16 catches for a whopping 234 yards and a score.

Why Washington State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward leads the Cougars into battle. Ward is a dynamic passer who owns a strong throwing arm. The Texas native is light on his feet and has displayed good accuracy. Ward can place the ball into tight windows with his quick release. He's fourth in the conference in passing yards (1,962) and has 16 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he threw for 345 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore De'Zhaun Stribling is the leading receiver in the passing game. Stribling has nice size on the outside (6-foot-3) to go up and win those contested catches. The Hawaii native has the trust of his quarterback and has grabbed at least three catches in each game this season. On Sept. 17, he caught four passes for 69 yards and two scores in Washington State's victory over Colorado State.

How to make Utah vs. Washington State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.