The 2025 college football season rolls into Week 3 with three live games on CBS Sports Network, highlighted by a MAC clash and a pair of Power Four teams stepping into tricky road environments. The slate begins with Buffalo looking to stretch its conference win streak to five games dating back to last season as it visits Kent State.

Action picks up in the afternoon as SMU travels to Missouri State, which just earned its first win as an FBS program in Week 2. The Mustangs are aiming to bounce back after suffering their first regular-season defeat since Sept. 6, 2024.

The nightcap sends No. 20 Utah to Laramie for a dangerous test against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium, where the Cowboys are 3-1 against AP Top 25 opponents in the past decade. The former Mountain West rivals used to meet annually but have not faced each other since 2010, the year before Utah departed for the Pac-12 and later the Big 12 in 2024.

CBS Sports Network will have coverage of every game, with viewing info, betting lines and storylines to follow once Week 3 begins.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

No. 20 Utah vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Utah -23.5 | Will the Utes cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Utah (2-0) closes out its nonconference slate with a trip to Wyoming (2-0) on Saturday night in the two programs' first meeting since 2010. The Utes averaged 53.0 points through two dominant wins behind transfer quarterback Devon Dampier's 79% completion rate, while their defense also produced a pick-six, and is surrendering just 9.5 points per game. Wyoming counters with a stingy defense as well, allowing just seven total points and 3.2 yards per play early in the season.