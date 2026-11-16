UTEP has fired coach Scotty Walden after three seasons, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. The Miners are 1-9 this season, and 6-28 in three years with Walden at the helm.

Walden was one of the fastest risers in college football when he came to El Paso, an inspired hire after a series of lower-profile coaches. In 2016, Walden became the youngest coach at any level of college football (26) when he took over at East Texas Baptist. By 2020, he moved to Austin Peay, where he led the program to two conference championships.

He hoped to bring his trademark energy and explosive offense to UTEP when he took the job in 2024, and his early tenure showed flashes of promise, finishing 3-5 in Conference USA. Walden consistently showed up in the community, even donating substantial portions of his salary towards revenue sharing to aid fundraising. But as the years went on, the Miners continued to regress, especially on offense.

UTEP ranks No. 136 in total offense, sitting as one of seven programs to average fewer than 300 yards per game. They're last nationally in scoring offense and have failed to score more than 17 points in any FBS game this season. Their lone win was a 51-10 win over FCS Texas Southern.

The timing is especially vital as the Miners play their first season in the Mountain West. Only interim-coached Northern Illinois, the lone winless team in college football, ranks within 15 spots of the Miners in the CBS Sports 138 rankings as the new league produced multiple postseason-caliber teams.

Walden's buyout is reported to be more than $1 million, a significant chunk for one of the lowest-funded athletic departments in FBS. Athletic director Jim Senter will have a difficult time identifying candidates for a job that produced only one bowl trip since 2014.