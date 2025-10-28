The Kennesaw State Owls look to win their sixth game in a row and stay in contention for the Conference USA championship when they battle the UTEP Miners on Tuesday night. UTEP is coming off a 35-17 win at Sam Houston State on Oct. 15, while Kennesaw State downed Florida International 45-26 on Oct. 21. The Miners (2-5, 1-2 C-USA), who have lost four of five, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Owls (5-2, 3-0 C-USA), who are tied for first with Jacksonville State, are 4-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., is at 8 p.m. ET. UTEP won the only previous meeting, 43-35 in overtime last year. The Owls are 10-point favorites in the latest UTEP vs. Kennesaw State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Kennesaw vs. UTEP State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UTEP vs. Kennesaw State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Kennesaw State vs. UTEP:

UTEP vs. Kennesaw State spread Kennesaw State -10 at DraftKings Sportsbook UTEP vs. Kennesaw State over/under 50.5 points UTEP vs. Kennesaw State money line Kennesaw State -385, UTEP +300 UTEP vs. Kennesaw State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Amari Odom, who is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, is a dual-threat and leads the offense. He has completed 68 of 96 passes (70.8%) for 959 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 48 times for 198 yards (4.1 average) and three touchdowns. In last week's win over Florida International, he completed 10 of 15 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown, while rushing nine times for 36 yards and a score.

Senior wide receiver Gabriel Benyard is the Owls' top receiver. In seven games, he has 34 receptions for 495 yards (14.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has also rushed seven times for 64 yards and one score. In a 28-21 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 20, he caught six passes for 114 yards (19.0 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Florida International, he caught five passes for 97 yards.

Why UTEP can cover

The Miners have turned to junior quarterback Skyler Locklear. In the win over Sam Houston, he completed 21 of 26 passes (80.8%) for 236 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 48 yards (3.7 average) and two scores. In parts of four games this season, Locklear has completed 35 of 52 passes (67.3%) for 400 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. He also rushed 25 times for 149 yards and three scores.

UTEP's top wide receiver is junior Kenny Odom. In six games, he has 36 receptions for 367 yards (10.2 average) and three touchdowns. In a 42-17 win over Tennessee-Martin, he caught five passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. He had 10 catches for 67 yards and a score in the win over Sam Houston.

How to make UTEP vs. Kennesaw State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 46 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UTEP vs. Kennesaw State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UTEP vs. Kennesaw State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.