1st Quarter Report

Liberty is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UTEP 21-7.

Liberty entered the game having won 11 straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it 12, or will UTEP step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

No. 25 Liberty Flames @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Liberty 11-0, UTEP 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

UTEP will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UTEP Miners and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. UTEP might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, UTEP was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Middle Tennessee. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UTEP in their matchups with Middle Tennessee: they've now lost four in a row.

UTEP's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kelly Akharaiyi, who picked up 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Akharaiyi's longest reception was for an incredible 80 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Cade McConnell, who threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by a 49-25 margin over UMass. Considering Liberty has won five contests by more than 23 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

It was another big night for Kaidon Salter, who rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries, and also threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 passes. Salter has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Quinton Cooley was another key contributor, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.

UTEP's loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Liberty, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 11-0 record.

While only Liberty took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-3 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 17.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

Injury Report for UTEP

Marcus Bellon: doubtful (Leg)

Gavin Hardison: questionable (Arm)

Jostein Clarke: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Steven Hubbard: out (Undisclosed)

Aaron Dumas: doubtful (Transfer Portal)

Tyrin Smith: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Kelly Akharaiyi: probable (Undisclosed)

Jake McNamara: doubtful (Concussion)

Trez Moore: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Torrance Burgess Jr.: questionable (Concussion)

Judah Ezinwa: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Liberty