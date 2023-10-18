Who's Playing

Current Records: New Mexico State 4-3, UTEP 2-5

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 1 a.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN2

UTEP will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 1:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UTEP can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 27-14 win over FIU.

UTEP's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kelly Akharaiyi led the charge by picking up 223 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Akharaiyi's longest reception was for an incredible 80 yards. UTEP also got a significant boost from Torrance Burgess Jr., who ran away from the competition to the tune of 86 yards.

UTEP's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Maurice Westmoreland and Praise Amaewhule who racked up 4.5 sacks between them.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State strolled past Sam Houston with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 27-13. New Mexico State's offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Diego Pavia continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, while also throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Trent Hudson, who picked up 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

UTEP's win on Wednesday bumped their record up to 2-5. As for New Mexico State, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with New Mexico State going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UTEP was able to grind out a solid victory over New Mexico State when the teams last played back in September of 2022, winning 20-13. Will UTEP repeat their success, or does New Mexico State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

New Mexico State is a 3-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

UTEP has won 4 out of their last 7 games against New Mexico State.