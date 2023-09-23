Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: UNLV 2-1, UTEP 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. UNLV is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

After a disappointing seven points in their last game, UNLV made sure to put some points up on the board against Vanderbilt on Saturday. UNLV sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt. With that victory, UNLV brought their scoring average up to 30.3 points per game.

Special teams was a major factor in the game and racked up 16 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Jose Pizano: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for UTEP on Saturday and it ended that way too. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to Arizona.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with UNLV going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UNLV's win lifted them to 2-1 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if UNLV can repeat their recent success, or if UTEP bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.