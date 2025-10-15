A Conference USA matchup features the UTEP Miners (1-5) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) battling on Wednesday evening. UTEP has dropped four consecutive games. Last week, Liberty defeated the Miners 19-8. The Bearkats are still searching for their first victory. On Oct. 9, Jacksonville State beat Sam Houston 29-27.

Kickoff from the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Miners are 2.5-point favorites in the latest UTEP vs. Sam Houston odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Sam Houston vs. UTEP picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UTEP vs. Sam Houston. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UTEP vs. Sam Houston:

UTEP vs. Sam Houston spread Miners -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UTEP vs. Sam Houston over/under 47.5 points UTEP vs. Sam Houston money line Miners -138, Bearkats +115 UTEP vs. Sam Houston picks See picks at SportsLine UTEP vs. Sam Houston streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why UTEP can cover

Junior receiver Kenny Odom is the leading pass catcher for the Miners, as he leads the team in catches (26) and receiving yards (300) with two scores. The Georgia native has gone over 50 receiving yards in three games this season, including three catches for 53 receiving yards in his last outing.

Senior safety Udoka Ezeani has 26 total tackles, with team-highs in sacks (4) and forced fumbles (2). Senior linebacker Micah Davey is another productive player in the middle of the defense. He has a team-high 63 total tackles. The Louisiana native has three games with double-digit tackles in 2025. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Senior quarterback Hunter Watson brings a dual-threat ability under center. Watson has 754 passing yards, 208 rushing yards and six total touchdowns this season. In his last outing against Jacksonville State, Watson went 12-of-19 for 136 passing yards and three passing scores. He's added 52 rushing yards as well.

Senior defensive back Emon Allen has logged 26 total tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown. The Bearkats are 1-1 ATS as the home underdogs this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make UTEP vs. Sam Houston picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UTEP vs. Sam Houston, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the tiem? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UTEP vs. Sam Houston spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.