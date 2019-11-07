UTEP vs. Charlotte live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: UTEP 1-7; Charlotte 4-5

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.5 points per game. UTEP and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl. UTEP will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Miners on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 52-26 walloping at North Texas' hands. QB Kai Locksley had a pretty forgettable game: he passed for 119 yards on 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday, winning 34-20. Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds was slinging it as he picked up 103 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 192 passing yards.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 4-5 while UTEP's loss dropped them down to 1-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTEP are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 22 on the season. Charlotte has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 40 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Miners.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.