The FIU Panthers look to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they host the UTEP Miners in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday. FIU (3-3, 0-3) suffered a 34-17 loss against New Mexico State last week, its second straight setback following a three-game winning streak. UTEP (1-5, 0-2) has dropped four in a row after falling 24-10 to Louisiana Tech in its last outing.

Kickoff at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest FIU vs. UTEP odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

FIU vs. UTEP spread: Panthers -2.5

FIU vs. UTEP over/under: 44 points

FIU vs. UTEP money line: Panthers -136, Miners +114

FIU: The Panthers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven conference games

UTEP: The Miners are 1-5 ATS both overall this season and in their last six road contests

Why FIU can cover

The Panthers were trounced 40-6 in last year's meeting with the Miners but kept UTEP's offense in check in the second half, allowing only a safety late in the fourth quarter. FIU is 3-2 in the all-time series and 2-0 at home, where it has outscored the Miners 84-29. The Panthers will be looking for another strong performance from quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who leads all freshmen in the nation with 1,250 passing yards this season.

Jenkins ranks 15th among all FBS quarterbacks with an average of 14.88 yards per completion and is third in Conference USA at 250 yards per game. He completed 78.1% of his pass attempts against New Mexico State, going 25-of-32 for 258 yards, and also recorded a rushing touchdown for the third straight week. Junior wideout Kris Mitchell was Jenkins' top target as he registered at least 90 receiving yards for the third time in five contests, amassing 91 on eight receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why UTEP can cover

The Miners are hoping the lengthy span between games allows for the return of senior quarterback Gavin Hardison, who missed the team's 24-10 loss to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 29 with tendinitis. UTEP was down to its fourth signal-caller in that contest as junior Kevin Hurley and freshman Jake McNamara exited with injuries, leaving sophomore Cade McConnell under center. McNamara was the only member of the team to find the end zone in the setback, running in from 2 yards out in the second quarter for his first career touchdown.

As a result of the quarterback situation, the Miners relied heavily on a ground attack that racked up 224 yards. Junior Deion Hankins led the way with 83 yards on 15 carries while sophomore Torrance Burgess Jr. ran 11 times for 68 yards. Hankins was the team's third-leading rusher against the Panthers last season with 81 yards as UTEP outgained FIU 335-15 on the ground en route to the dominant triumph. See which team to pick here.

