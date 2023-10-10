The FIU Panthers attempt to match their win total from last season when they host the UTEP Miners in a Conference USA showdown on Wednesday. FIU (3-3, 0-3) already has improved from 2022, when it won only two of its first six contests. UTEP (1-5, 0-2) split its first six games last year but is struggling this season as it enters with a four-game losing streak. The Miners cruised to a 40-6 home victory against the Panthers in 2022.

FIU vs. UTEP spread: Panthers -2

FIU vs. UTEP over/under: 44.5 points

FIU vs. UTEP money line: Panthers -129, Miners +109

FIU: The Panthers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven conference games

UTEP: The Miners are 1-5 ATS both overall this season and in their last six road contests

Why FIU can cover

The Panthers are looking to tighten up defensively and avoid a third straight defeat as they allowed a total of 72 points in back-to-back losses to Liberty and New Mexico State. Freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins did not throw a touchdown pass in the 34-17 road setback against the Aggies last Wednesday and was intercepted twice but had the most accurate outing of his career. Jenkins completed 78.1% of his attempts, going 25-of-32 for 258 yards.

Jenkins also ran for 35 yards and a TD while Shomari Lawrence, who leads the team in rushing with 323 yards, had a scoring run of his own. Running back Kejon Owens, who is tied with Jenkins and fellow sophomore Lawrence for first on the Panthers with three rushing touchdowns, gained a club-high 51 yards on the ground against New Mexico State. Junior wideout Kris Mitchell made eight catches for 91 yards in the loss, marking the fourth time he registered at least 89 yards in his last five games. See which team to pick here.

Why UTEP can cover

The Miners are hoping the lengthy span between games allows for the return of senior quarterback Gavin Hardison, who missed the team's 24-10 loss to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 29 with tendinitis. UTEP was down to its fourth signal-caller in that contest as junior Kevin Hurley and freshman Jake McNamara exited with injuries, leaving sophomore Cade McConnell under center. McNamara was the only member of the team to find the end zone in the setback, running in from 2 yards out in the second quarter for his first career touchdown.

As a result of the quarterback situation, the Miners relied heavily on a ground attack that racked up 224 yards. Junior Deion Hankins led the way with 83 yards on 15 carries while sophomore Torrance Burgess Jr. ran 11 times for 68 yards. Hankins was the team's third-leading rusher against the Panthers last season with 81 yards as UTEP outgained FIU 335-15 on the ground en route to the dominant triumph. See which team to pick here.

