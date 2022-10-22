Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ UTEP

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 3-4; UTEP 3-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UTEP Miners are heading back home. They will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Sun Bowl after a week off. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Miners will be looking to right the ship.

UTEP came up short against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs two weeks ago, falling 41-31. UTEP was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for UTEP, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Deion Hankins, RB Reynaldo Flores, and WR Marcus Bellon. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hardison this season.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rice Owls last week, sneaking past 17-14. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Florida Atlantic's RB Larry McCammon III filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Miners are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 2-4.

UTEP's loss took them down to 3-4 while Florida Atlantic's win pulled them up to 3-4. Giving up four turnovers, UTEP had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won two out of their last three games against UTEP.