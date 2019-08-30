UTEP vs. Houston Baptist live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. Houston Baptist (away)

Last Season Records: UTEP 1-11-0; Houston Baptist 1-10-0;

What to Know

Houston Baptist and UTEP will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Sun Bowl to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 1-10 last-season record, Houston Baptist has set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, returning after a rocky 1-11 season, UTEP is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston Baptist was 32nd in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 24. As for UTEP, they ranked 34th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 198.90 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

The Houston Baptist sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl, Texas

Sun Bowl, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.61

Odds

The Miners are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.