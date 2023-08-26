Well, it's time to say hello again to college football. While for most schools there is still another week before the 2023 season actually kicks off, a handful of programs take the field in Week 0 to give fans a taste of what will come in full force during Labor Day weekend in September. Two of those Week 0 contests will air back-to-back on CBS Sports Network in a Conference USA doubleheader.

CBS Sports Network's coverage begins Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET when Jacksonville State hosts UTEP. The matchup marks Jacksonville State's first game competing at the FBS level after joining Conference USA as one of four new additions this season. The Gamecocks, who enter their second season under veteran coach Rich Rodriguez, draw a conference opponent immediately as the Miners roll into town.

The action continues when FIU and Louisiana Tech kick off at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams failed to reach a bowl game in 2022 under first-year coaches -- Sonny Cumbie took over at Louisiana Tech, while Mike MacIntyre led FIU -- but there is reason to believe both programs can take a step forward in 2023 after disappointing campaigns a year ago.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 0 action on CBS Sports Network.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UTEP at Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26 | Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UTEP -1

Storylines: There's certainly pressure to win for UTEP coach Dana Dimel, who is just 17-40 through five seasons at the helm. Offensively, the Miners boast a fourth-year starting quarterback in Gavin Hardison, and wide receiver Tyrin Smith -- who caught for a team-high 1,039 yards in 2022 -- is also back in action after reversing course on a transfer to Texas A&M. As for Jacksonville State, Rodriguez's 16 years of experience guiding FBS programs should assist the Gamecocks as they make the jump to college football's highest level. Rodriguez previously coached at his alma mater West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17). Jacksonville State will also showcase a seasoned signal-caller after quarterback Zion Webb was granted a seventh season of eligibility from the NCAA.

FIU at Louisiana Tech

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Louisiana Tech -11

Storylines: FIU finished 4-8 in its debut under MacIntyre last season, but that was still a step forward for a Panthers program that went a combined 1-16 during Butch Davis' final two seasons in charge. FIU will look for second-year starting quarterback Grayson James to show improvement after the Panthers' offense flatlined in 2022, finishing last in Conference USA at 18.7 points per game. The unit already took a hit after incumbent starting running back Lexington Joseph went down with an ACL injury that will sideline him for all of 2023. At Louisiana Tech, the addition of Boise State transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier could be pivotal for the Bulldogs following a 3-9 debut under Cumbie last fall. Bachmeier started 29 games in four years with the Broncos and eclipsed 3,000 yards passing in 2021.

