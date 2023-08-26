A Conference USA battle features the UTEP Miners and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks linking up on Saturday. This will be the first matchup in school history between these teams. The Gamecocks had a great season in 2022, logging a 9-2 record, and now they are transitioning to the FBS level. Meanwhile, UTEP went 5-7 last season.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Miners are 2-point favorites in UTEP vs. Jacksonville State odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. UTEP picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UTEP vs. Jacksonville State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. UTEP:

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State spread: UTEP -2

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 54.5 points

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State money line: UTEP -130, Jacksonville State +110

UTEP: Over is 4-0 in Miners' last four road games

JSU: Under is 10-4 in Gamecocks' last 14 games overall

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why UTEP can cover

The Miners had a stifling defense in 2022. They were consistently flying around the ball while forcing opponents into difficult situations. UTEP was first in the CUSA in total defense (352.9), third in passing defense (216.9), and second in rush defense (136). Senior linebacker Tyrice Knight has terrific range and awareness.

Knight is effective in forcing turnovers as well. The Florida native led the team in total tackles (97) along with five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception. In 2022, he had four games with double-digit spots. Junior safety Kobe Hylton made a big impact on the backend of the defense. Hylton is a reliable tackler with sound instincts on the field. The Georgia native totaled 91 total tackles, three pass breakups and two fumbles. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

The Gamecocks' offensive attack is driven by the ground game. They have an outstanding running back committee with senior quarterback Zion Webb being a superb dual-threat. Webb does a great job extending plays with his legs while having the skill set to be an effective passer. In 2022, the Alabama native threw for 1,737 yards with 10 passing touchdowns. Additionally, Webb had 647 yards and a team-best 13 rushing touchdowns.

He racked up 250 total scrimmage yards during the last three weeks of the 2022 regular season. Junior running back Ron Wiggins brings a different pace to the backfield. Wiggins has breakaway speed along with good vision as a ball carrier. Last year, the Alabama native had 60 carries for 461 yards and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make UTEP vs. Jacksonville State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UTEP vs. Jacksonville State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up nearly $2,500 on its college football picks since its inception, and find out.