The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will take on the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are 0-2 this season, while UTEP enters Saturday's matchup with a 2-1 record. UTEP is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last six games on grass. Louisiana-Monroe, meanwhile, is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven non-conference games.

The Warhawks are favored by 10-points in the latest Louisiana-Monroe vs. UTEP odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.

UTEP vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: ULM -10

UTEP vs. Louisiana-Monroe over-under: 50 points

UTEP vs. Louisiana-Monroe money line: ULM -350, UTEP +290

UTEP: The over is 4-0 in the Miners' last four road games.

ULM: The over is 9-0 in the Warhawks' last nine home games against a team with a winning road record.

What you need to know about UTEP

The Miners edged Abilene Christian 17-13 last week, rebounding well from a 59-3 beating at the hands of Texas. UTEP also won its opener, 24-14, against Stephen F. Austin. Quarterback Gavin Hardison has thrown for 548 yards and a touchdown in three games, while running back Deion Hankins has compiled 147 rushing yards and two scores.

Receiver Jacob Cowing is among the nation's leaders with 275 receiving yards on 19 catches. UTEP is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against Sun Belt opponents.

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe

The Warhawks are 0-2 after losing to Army 37-7 in its season opener and falling to Texas State 38-17 last week. Quarterback Colby Suits passed for 377 yards and two touchdowns against the Bobcats in last week's loss, and has 525 passing yards in three games.

Louisiana-Monroe has struggled to run the ball, averaging just 52 rushing yards per game. Running back Josh Johnson leads the Warhawks with just 89 rushing yards.

How to make UTEP vs. Louisiana-Monroe picks

