UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: UTEP 1-5; Louisiana Tech 6-1

What to Know

Louisiana Tech has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Louisiana Tech and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. Louisiana Tech is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

The Bulldogs strolled past Southern Miss with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 45-30. WR Malik Stanley and RB Justin Henderson were among the main playmakers for the Bulldogs as the former caught eight passes for 212 yards and one TD and the latter rushed for 111 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Stanley has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Stanley's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, if UTEP was expecting to get some payback for the 35-21 defeat against FIU the last time they met in October of 2016, then they were left disappointed. The contest between UTEP and FIU was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with UTEP falling 32-17. UTEP's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it five in a row.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 6-1 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. We'll find out if the Bulldogs can add another positive mark to their record or if the Miners can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Louisiana Tech's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Miners.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.