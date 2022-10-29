Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ UTEP

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 3-4; UTEP 4-4

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Sun Bowl. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Middle Tenn. was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers two weeks ago. Middle Tenn. took a hard 35-17 fall against WKU. A silver lining for Middle Tenn. was the play of QB Chase Cunningham, who passed for one TD and 229 yards on 50 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Cunningham had some trouble finding his footing against the UAB Blazers three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Florida Atlantic Owls typically have all the answers at home, but last week UTEP proved too difficult a challenge. The Miners came out on top in a nail-biter against the Owls, sneaking past 24-21. UTEP's RB Deion Hankins looked sharp as he picked up 138 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Hankins' longest run was for 72 yards in the third quarter.

Special teams collected ten points for UTEP. K Gavin Baechle delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Middle Tenn. is now 3-4 while UTEP sits at 4-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Middle Tenn. enters the matchup with 19 sacks, good for 32nd best in the nation. As for the Miners, they rank 28th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 195.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Miners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last eight years.