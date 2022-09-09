The New Mexico State Aggies will take on the UTEP Miners at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. UTEP is 0-1 while the Aggies are 0-2. NMSU is coming off a 38-0 blowout loss at the hands of Minnesota, while UTEP was dominated by No. 9 Oklahoma 45-13. UTEP leads the all-time series over New Mexico State 12-5.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State spread: UTEP -14

UTEP vs. New Mexico State over-under: 46 points

What you need to know about UTEP

The Miners found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided 45-13 score against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Quarterback Gavin Hardison completed 26 of 42 passes for 244 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. UTEP's only touchdown was scored by RB Ronald Awatt. The team was gashed on defense by the Sooners for more than 250 yards on the ground and nearly a 7 yards per carry average.

After two blowout losses to open the season, the pressure will be on head coach Dana Dimel and the Miners to show improvement this week. UTEP should have much easier time defending against a NMSU offense that has only scored a total of 12 points in its first two games.

What you need to know about New Mexico State

New Mexico State hasn't fared any better in coach Jerry Kill's return to college football. His former school, Minnesota, whacked the Aggies 38-0 last Thursday night. After a 23-12 Week 0 loss to Nevada, NMSU seemed to take a step backwards last week. The team only managed to complete four passes vs. the Golden Gophers and as a whole, combined for less than 100 yards of total offense.

With the two teams each stumbling in at 0-2, neither having yet played a competitive game, both will be hungry for the victory. Both schools look to be among the worst FBS football teams this fall and wins will be hard to come by.

