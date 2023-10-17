Conference USA squads meet for a mid-week contest at the Sun Bowl on Wednesday. The New Mexico State Aggies take on the UTEP Miners in the eighth game overall and the fourth game in conference play for both programs. New Mexico State is on a two-game winning streak, improving to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA action. UTEP is 2-5 overall but coming off a road win over FIU in the team's last game.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET in El Paso. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Aggies as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest New Mexico State vs. UTEP odds. Before making any New Mexico State vs. UTEP picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP spread: NM State -3

New Mexico State vs. UTEP over/under: 48.5 points

New Mexico State vs. UTEP money line: NM State -160, UTEP +135

New Mexico State: The Aggies are 4-2-1 against the spread this season

UTEP: The Miners are 2-5 against the spread this season

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State is led by one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Diego Pavia. In his last start, Pavia threw for 286 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions in a win over Sam Houston State, and he added 15 carries for 115 rushing yards and a touchdown. This season, Pavia has 429 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry, and he is near the top of Conference USA with 1,615 passing yards. Pavia is averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt with 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and he leads an offense that is in the top 10 nationally with 7.0 yards per play in 2023.

New Mexico State is No. 2 in the conference with 441.1 total yards per game, and the Aggies are tied for the conference lead with 10.0 yards per pass as a team. New Mexico State also has the conference lead with 5.9 yards per carry, and the Aggies are generating almost 200 rushing yards per game while converting 40% of third down opportunities. See which team to back here.

Why UTEP can cover

UTEP's defense is strong in key areas, leading to a top-four mark in Conference USA with 382.0 total yards allowed per game. No C-USA team has allowed fewer touchdown passes (seven) than UTEP, and opponents are completing only 58.3% of pass attempts this season. UTEP also has 16 sacks, second-most in Conference USA, and the Miners have two of the three players in the conference in individual sacks. Maurice Westmoreland is tied for the conference lead with 4.5 sacks, while Praise Amaewhule has 4.0 sacks this season.

From there, senior linebacker Tyrice Knight comfortably leads the conference with 82 tackles, a mark that also ranks No. 3 in FBS this year. On offense, UTEP is also highly adept on the ground, averaging 156.0 rushing yards per game with two of the top five rushers in Conference USA this season in Torrance Burgess Jr. (452 yards) and Deion Hankins (442 yards). See which team to pick here.

