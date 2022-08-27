Who's Playing

North Texas @ UTEP

Last Season Records: UTEP 7-6; North Texas 6-7

What to Know

The UTEP Miners haven't won a contest against the North Texas Mean Green since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Sun Bowl to kick off their 2022 seasons. UTEP was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, North Texas struggled last season, ending up 6-7.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Few teams threw more interceptions than the Miners, who were picked off 14 times. The Mean Green were completely their equal: few squads threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 14 times. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 1-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last seven games against UTEP.