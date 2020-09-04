Teams looking for vastly better results kick off their regular seasons when the Texas-El Paso Miners play host to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in non-conference action on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin finished 3-6 in the Southland Conference and 3-9 overall in 2019, while UTEP was 0-8 in Conference-USA's Western Division and 1-11 overall. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The game was added to the schedule after the Miners' original opener against Texas Tech was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Lumberjacks won two of their final three games last season, while UTEP finished with an 11-game losing streak. The Miners are 8.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 54.5 in the latest UTEP vs. Stephen F. Austin odds. Before making any Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis for all levels of football since 2007, and he is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

The football analyst was SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert last season. Hunt went 116-79 on college football picks against the spread in 2019, returning a huge profit of $2,976 to his followers. He capped off the year with LSU -5.5 over Clemson in the national championship. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has studied UTEP vs. Stephen F. Austin from every angle and has revealed his picks over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds and trends for Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP.

Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP spread: Miners -8.5

Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP over-under: 54.5

SFA: LB Marcus Mosley Jr. led the Lumberjacks with 9 ½ tackles for loss in 2019

UTEP: The Miners converted 32 of 38 chances in the red zone (84 percent) last season

Why Stephen F. Austin can cover

The Lumberjacks look to improve as they return a good portion of their starters from 2019, including eight on offense, nine on defense and one on special teams. Among them is junior quarterback Trae Self, who completed 212 of 397 passes (53.4 percent) for 2,550 yards and 12 touchdowns. His longest completion was for 78 yards and he averaged 255 yards passing per game. Prior to last season, he spent two years at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, leading the Grizzlies to a 2018 Midwest Classic Bowl victory by throwing for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards and a score.

Also returning is senior running back Josh McGowen, who rushed 125 times for 471 yards (3.8 average) a year ago. He also had one touchdown and a long run of 34 yards. He averaged 58.8 yards rushing per game. As a sophomore, he appeared in all 10 games and made three starts at running back, leading SFA in rushing yards (372), carries (79) and rushing yards per game (37.2).

Why UTEP can cover

Hunt knows the Miners have had a lot of success over the years against Southland Conference opponents, going 9-6. UTEP is 60-37-4 in home openers, including a 36-34 victory over Southland foe Houston Baptist last season. In season openers at home, the Miners are 36-22-3. Sophomore Gavin Hardison has been named the starting quarterback. He played in games against UAB and Rice last season before red-shirting. In those two games, he was 27-for-61 passing for 335 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Miners' top returning offensive threat is redshirt senior wide receiver Justin Garrett. Garrett, who earned All-Conference USA honors as a punt returner, played in all 12 games in 2019, making three starts. He led UTEP with 40 receptions for 446 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns. Over the final six games, he had 370 yards receiving. In a game against North Texas, he had a career-high 11 receptions for 77 yards.

How to make UTEP vs. Stephen F. Austin picks

Hunt is leaning under on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas-El Paso? And which critical x-factor has Hunt jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas-El Paso vs. Stephen F. Austin spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who was up almost $3,000 last season on college football picks, and find out.