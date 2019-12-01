UTSA fires coach Frank Wilson after four seasons following 4-8 record
Wilson has not led the Roadrunners to a bowl game over the last three seasons
Frank Wilson will not make Year 5 at UTSA as the program fired its football coach Sunday after four seasons leading the Roadrunners. Wilson's UTSA tenure ends after his team finished 4-8 (3-5 C-USA) this season and compiled a 7-17 (5-11 C-USA) mark over the last two years. The Roadrunners finished the 2019 season with a 41-27 loss at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
"I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes," athletic director Lisa Campos said in a statement. "As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.
"While decisions like this are never easy, it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community. There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level."
Wilson was hired in 2016 to replace Larry Coker, and it looked to be an inspired move for UTSA. Wilson previously served as LSU's assistant head coach and running backs coach, as well as the team's recruiting coordinator. That was a major selling point for the Roadrunners and the early returns appeared to validate the hire.
UTSA reached its first bowl game after finishing 6-6 in the 2016 regular season, a three-game improvement form Coker's final year. The following season in 2017, UTSA finished 6-5 and notched a win over Baylor but was passed over for a bowl game.
The Roadrunners have not come close to bowl eligibility over last two seasons. Wilson also failed to deliver on the recruiting aspect of his hire. His best class, per 247Sports Composite team rankings, came in 2017. The Roadrunners had the 75th-best class nationally and third-best in Conference USA.
