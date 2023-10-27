Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: East Carolina 1-6, UTSA 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

East Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The East Carolina Pirates and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Coming off a loss in a game East Carolina was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, East Carolina didn't have quite enough to beat Charlotte and fell 10-7.

Meanwhile, UTSA had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 36-10 margin over FAU.

East Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 1-6. As for UTSA, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Going forward, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

UTSA is a big 18.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

