Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: South Florida 5-5, UTSA 7-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Alamodome. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, South Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Temple, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory.

Sean Atkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he picked up 169 receiving yards. Byrum Brown also helped out by tossing the rock for 316 yards.

Meanwhile, UTSA entered their tilt with Rice with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. UTSA blew past Rice 34-14. Considering UTSA has won three games by more than 19 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

UTSA relied on the efforts of Rocko Griffin, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Frank Harris, who threw for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Rice to a paltry 229 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to UTSA's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his two sacks. Another big playmaker for UTSA was Chris Carpenter, who managed to return a punt 50-yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

The win got South Florida back to even at 5-5. As for UTSA, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

South Florida will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 16-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's matchup: The Bulls have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 190.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Roadrunners struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.7 per game. It's looking like Friday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

UTSA is a big 16-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

