Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: UAB 2-4, UTSA 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 14th at Alamodome. UTSA is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop UAB in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UAB had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 56-35 margin over South Florida. With UAB ahead 35-14 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Jacob Zeno and Jermaine Brown Jr. were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns while completing 76% of his passes and the latter rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Brown Jr. rushed for 100 or more yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Tejhaun Palmer, who picked up 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the third road match was the charm for UTSA, as they earned their first road win of the season. They took down Temple 49-34 on Saturday.

Frank Harris looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Robert Henry, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries.

Their wins bumped UAB to 2-4 and UTSA to 2-3.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UAB.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Blazers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 449.8 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Roadrunners struggle in that department as they've been averaging 392.6 per game. With these two offensive powerhouses taking on one another, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UTSA is a big 9-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 68 points.

Series History

UAB has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UTSA.