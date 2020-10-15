Who's Playing

Army West Point @ UTSA

Current Records: Army West Point 4-1; UTSA 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UTSA Roadrunners are heading back home. They will square off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Army should still be feeling good after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.

UTSA came up short against the BYU Cougars last week, falling 27-20. UTSA's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Lowell Narcisse, who passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 20 attempts. Narcisse ended the contest strong with a streak of 13 complete passes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Army beat the Citadel Bulldogs 14-9 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Army, but they got two touchdowns from QB Jemel Jones.

UTSA is now 3-2 while the Black Knights sit at 4-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners enter the game with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation. But Army is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 16. We'll see if that edge gives Army a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio,, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio,, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Army West Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.