The 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) squaring off on Monday morning. The Chanticleers got back in the win column in the last week of the regular season. On Nov. 30, Coastal Carolina dominated Georgia State en route to a 48-27 victory. Meanwhile, UTSA had its three-game win streak put to an end in its last outing, losing 29-24 to Navy on Nov. 30.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on Monday at Brooks Stadium. UTSA is favored by 11.5 points in the latest UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5 points. Before entering any Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina spread: UTSA -11.5

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 55.5 points

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina money line: UTSA -446, Coastal Carolina +338

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Senior running back Braydon Bennett has been the main ball carrier in the backfield for this group. Bennett leads the team in rushing yards (727) and rushing touchdowns (11). He's also logging 6.5 yards per carry. The South Carolina native logged at least 60 rushing yards in five of his last six games. He's also finished with a touchdown in four of his past six outings. On Nov. 23 versus Georgia Southern, Bennett had 138 rushing yards.

Junior receiver Jameson Tucker has good hands and speed to stretch the field vertically. The South Carolina native recorded 31 receptions for 540 yards and six touchdowns this campaign. In addition, he averages 17.4 yards per reception. Tucker has four games with at least 50 receiving yards. In the Nov. 16 game versus Marshall, Tucker had three grabs for 69 yards and a score.

Why UTSA can cover

Sophomore quarterback Owen McCown is an accurate signal-caller with the ability to make throws to all three levels on the field. In 2024, McCown has thrown for 3,170 yards with 24 passing touchdowns. The Texas native has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in seven games this season. In the win over North Texas, McCown went 29-of-43 for 379 yards and two passing touchdowns.

The Roadrunners averaged 161.8 rushing per game this season. They have two running backs who have scored seven times each this season. Senior running back Robert Henry is a bruising, stout runner. This year, he's compiled 706 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, and 5.4 yards per carry. Henry's gone over 150 yards and two scores in back-to-back games. Freshman Brandon High Jr. is the other option in the backfield. He's racked up 419 yards and seven scores this campaign.

