The FIU Panthers will try to earn their second win this season over a FBS team when they host the UTSA Roadrunners in a Conference USA game on Friday at FIU Stadium in Miami. Two weeks ago the Panthers beat New Mexico State, snapping the program's 19-game losing streak against FBS opponents, a skid that dated to November 2019. FIU (2-3, 0-1 in C-USA) is coming off a loss to Connecticut. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners (4-2, 2-0) are tied for first place in the conference with North Texas (3-3, 2-0). Last week they earned a key win over Western Kentucky.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners are 33.5-point favorites in the latest UTSA vs. FIU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.

UTSA vs. FIU spread: UTSA -33.5

UTSA vs. FIU over/under: 63 points

UTSA: QB Frank Harris leads the country in total offense (375.2 yards per game).

FIU: Demetrius Hill ranks 11th in the nation in solo tackles per game (5.6).

Why UTSA can cover



UTSA faces a FIU team that has one of the worst offenses in the country. The Panthers average 16.6 points a game; just six FBS teams average fewer. By contrast the Roadrunners average 37.3 points a game, which ranks second in the conference and 27th in the country.

In addition, UTSA has a playmaking receiver in De'Corian Clark. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, Clark has seven receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks fourth in the country. He also is averaging 103.0 receiving yards a game, which leads C-USA and is ninth in the nation.

Why FIU can cover

FIU is catching UTSA in a perfect trap game scenario. The Roadrunners narrowly beat Western Kentucky last week, 31-28, in a showdown among two of the top three preseason favorites in the conference. And next week UTSA faces North Texas, which enters the week tied with the Roadrunners atop the conference standings. Even if UTSA builds a big early lead on Friday, Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor could rest starters down the stretch knowing his team has a big game next week.

In addition, the Panthers face a UTSA defense that has struggled this season. The Roadrunners give up 447.5 total yards per game, which ranks eighth in the conference and 115th in the country.

