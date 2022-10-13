The UTSA Roadrunners will try to stay undefeated in Conference USA play when they take on the FIU Panthers on Friday in Miami. Picked by the media in the preseason to successfully repeat as conference champs, the Roadrunners (4-2, 2-0 in C-USA) share first place in the conference standings with North Texas (3-3, 2-0). Since losing to No. 20 Texas on Sept. 17, UTSA has beaten Texas Southern, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-3, 0-1) already have won multiple games in a season for the first time since 2019. However, FIU is coming off a 33-12 loss to UConn.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FIU Stadium and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners are 33.5-point favorites in the latest UTSA vs. FIU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.

UTSA vs. FIU spread: UTSA -33.5

UTSA vs. FIU over/under: 63 points

UTSA: QB Frank Harris leads the country in total offense (375.2 yards per game).

FIU: Demetrius Hill ranks 11th in the nation in solo tackles per game (5.6).

Why UTSA can cover



UTSA has a dynamic playmaker at quarterback in Harris. A 6-foot, 200-pound senior who's as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm, Harris leads the country in total offense (375.2 yards per game). He is one of just 13 active FBS quarterbacks with 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, and he has piled up those numbers in the second-fewest number of games (36) among that group.

Led by Harris, the Roadrunners have one of the top passing offenses in the country. UTSA is averaging 350.3 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. Two weeks ago, the Roadrunners threw for 423 yards against Middle Tennessee.

Why FIU can cover

FIU is catching UTSA in a perfect trap game scenario. The Roadrunners narrowly beat Western Kentucky last week, 31-28, in a showdown among two of the top three preseason favorites in the conference. And next week UTSA faces North Texas, which enters the week tied with the Roadrunners atop the conference standings. Even if UTSA builds a big early lead on Friday, Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor could rest starters down the stretch knowing his team has a big game next week.

In addition, the Panthers face a UTSA defense that has struggled this season. The Roadrunners give up 447.5 total yards per game, which ranks eighth in the conference and 115th in the country.

