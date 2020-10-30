The Florida Atlantic Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at noon ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is 1-1 on the season, while UTSA is 4-3. It's just the third time these two programs have met with FAU winning each of the first two meetings in 2014 and 2019.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA spread: Florida Atlantic -5

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA over-under: 47 points

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA money line: Florida Atlantic -200, UTSA +175

What you need to know about UTSA

The Roadrunners can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Saturday. The final score was a hard-fought 27-26. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after halftime to overcome a 19-6 deficit. RB Sincere McCormick had a stellar game for UTSA as he rushed for three TDs and 165 yards on 37 carries.

After producing 1,177 yards from scrimmage as a freshman in 2019, McCormick has already put up 959 yards from scrimmage in seven games this season. He currently leads Conference USA in rushing with 867 yards and he's already had four 100-yard rushing games in 2020.

What you need to know about Florida Atlantic

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the Marshall Thundering Herd last Saturday. Florida Atlantic fell to Marshall 20-9. A silver lining for the Owls was the play of RB Malcolm Davidson, who punched in one rushing touchdown. FAU defensive end Leighton McCarthy is off to a big start this year. The senior has 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble already in two games.

FAU enters Saturday's matchup having won six of its last seven games at home. The Owls have also fared well against the spread, covering the number in four of their last five games overall.

