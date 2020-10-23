Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ UTSA

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-1; UTSA 3-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 5-0 against the UTSA Roadrunners since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Louisiana Tech and UTSA will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Alamodome. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 2-point favorite.

The matchup between Louisiana Tech and the Marshall Thundering Herd last week was not particularly close, with Louisiana Tech falling 35-17. The losing side was boosted by WR Adrian Hardy, who caught nine passes for one TD and 102 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hardy has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, falling 28-16. UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Zakhari Franklin, who caught 12 passes for two TDs and 138 yards.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 3-1 and the Roadrunners at 3-2. Louisiana Tech doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so UTSA (0-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last six years.