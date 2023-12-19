The 2023 Frisco Bowl features the UTSA Roadrunners (8-4) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-6) matching up on Tuesday evening. The Roadrunners look to secure their first-ever bowl victory. UTSA owns a 0-4 record in bowl games, including a 0-1 record in the Frisco Bowl. In 2021, San Diego State beat the Roadrunners 38-24. Meanwhile, Marshall has a 13-6 bowl record. Last year, Marshall topped UConn 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Texas is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Roadrunners are 12.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus UTSA vs. Marshall odds, while the over/under for total points is 51.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Marshall vs. UTSA:

UTSA vs. Marshall spread: UTSA -12.5

UTSA vs. Marshall over/under: 51.5 points

UTSA vs. Marshall money line: Roadrunners -511, Thundering Herd +381

UTSA: 5-6-1 ATS this season

MRSH: 4-7 ATS this season

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners have plenty capable playmakers surrounding quarterback Frank Harris on offense. Sophomore running back Kevorian Barnes is a key component of the Roadrunners' ground attack. Barnes has good vision to get upfield quickly. The Texas native leads the team in rushing yards (698) with six touchdowns. In his last game, Barnes finished with 92 rush yards and 7.7 yards per carry. Junior running back Robert Henry thrives in the short area and has a knack for getting into the end zone.

Henry's tallied a team-high nine rushing touchdowns with 551 rushing yards. He's scored a touchdown in eight games this season. Senior receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (6'5) is a physical threat in the aerial attack. Ogle-Kellogg wins his matchup downfield with the body control to pull down contested catches. The Tennessee native has recorded 30 receptions for 521 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Marshall cover

Junior running back Rasheen Ali is the main option in the backfield. Ali uses his impressive speed to evade defenders in open space and has secure hands as a receiver. The Ohio native was fourth in the Sun Belt in rushing yards (1,043) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (14). On Nov. 11 versus Georgia Southern, Ali notched 24 carries for 165 yards and three scores.

Sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher is in the transfer portal, opening up the door for Cole Pennington to start. The son of Marshall legend Chad Pennington, Cole Pennington saw action in three games this season. His best performance came in a win against Georgia Southern when he completed 15-of-20 passes for 201 yards. He will need to cut down on the interceptions, however, after throwing six in those three games this season.

How to make Marshall vs. UTSA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 56 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.