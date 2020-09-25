After being blown out in their first two games, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the Conference USA opener on Friday. The Blue Raiders are off to a rough start after being crushed 42-0 by Army on Sept. 5 and 47-14 by Troy last week. UTSA, meanwhile, outlasted Texas State 51-48 in double overtime on Sept. 12 and followed that up with a 24-10 win over Stephen F. Austin last week. UT-San Antonio is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2017 and just the second in its 10-year history.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 8 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Roadrunners are seven-point favorites in the latest UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 60. Before making any Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA spread: UTSA -7

Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA over-under: 60 points

Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA money line: Middle Tennessee +205, UTSA -245

MTSU: K Crews Holt is 30-for-39 on field goals in his career

UTSA: Junior QB Frank Harris leads the FBS in rushing TDs (5).

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time, are led by Harris, who has completed 46 of 67 passes (68.7 percent) for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried 28 times for 155 yards and five scores. Last season, Harris started the first four games before suffering a season-ending arm injury. He completed 66 of 91 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 39 times for 126 yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cephus is Harris' top target with 14 receptions for 133 yards (9.5 average) and two touchdowns. Last season, Harris played in all 12 games, earning a start in five. He finished with eight catches for 153 yards (19.1) and a touchdown. His best game was against Southern Mississippi on Nov. 16 when he had a season-best 95 receiving yards on just three catches, including a 75-yard TD.

Why MTSU can cover

Redshirt junior quarterback Asher O'Hara drives the Blue Raiders' offense, leading the team in rushing and passing. He has completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6 percent) for 155 yards, while rushing 24 times for 63 yards (2.6 average) and one score. Last year, O'Hara became just the second quarterback in school history to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season, and first since Dwight Dasher in 2009. O'Hara led MTSU in rushing in 11 of 12 games in 2019, including the last 10. He has led the team once in two games this year.

Also powering the offense is senior wide receiver Jarrin Pierce, who leads the team with 15 receptions for 114 yards (7.6 average). In 2019, Pierce played in all 12 games, earning starts in 10, and finished second on the team with 42 receptions for 562 yards and four TDs. In a game against Michigan on Aug. 31, he had three receptions and caught his first touchdown pass as a Blue Raider. He also led the team with a career-best six catches at Iowa on Sept. 28.

