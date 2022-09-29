A Conference USA matchup on Friday night features the UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) facing off. Last week, the Roadrunners had an offensive explosion, defeating Texas Southern 52-24. Middle Tennessee rolls into this matchup on a three-game win streak. In Week 4, the Blue Raiders upset Miami 45-31.

Kickoff from Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Roadrunners at -4.5 in the latest UTSA vs. MTSU odds, while the over/under for total points is 63. Before making any MTSU vs. UTSA picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UTSA vs. MTSU spread: UTSA -4.5

UTSA vs. MTSU over/under: 63 points

UTSA vs. MMTSU money line: UTSA -180, MTSU +152

UTSA: Roadrunners are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on turf

MTUS: Blue Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why UTSA can cover

Senior quarterback Frank Harris is looking to continue his superb campaign. Harris is a quick decision-maker who owns a strong throwing arm. The Texas native sees the field extremely well and can make any throw. He's sixth in the nation in passing yards (1,310) along with 10 passing touchdowns. Harris has also thrown for 300-plus yards in three of the four games played. In his last outing, he went 20-of-31 for 392 yards with four passing touchdowns.

Senior receiver De'Corian Clark is a weapon who can make plays all across the field. Clark owns a complete route tree with secure hands to be a reliable weapon. The Texas native has a great rapport with Harris. Clark is second in the conference in both receiving yards (417) and receiving touchdowns (6). In his last outing, he reeled in nine passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Why MTSU can cover

Senior quarterback Chase Cunningham is a poised and accurate signal caller. Cunningham has absolute command of the offense with a smooth throwing motion. The Tennessee native is completing 70% of his throws for 1,000 yards with seven passing scores. Cunningham played a big part in the win over Miami last week. He went 16-of-25 for 408 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Jaylin Lane has become a serious deep threat through four games. Lane is able to break away from defenders due to his legit deep speed. The South Carolina native is first on the team in receiving yards (231) with a score. He's also averaging a staggering 21 yards per reception. In his last contest, he snagged four receptions for 130 yards.

