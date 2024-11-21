The UTSA Roadrunners will host the Temple Owls in an American Athletic Conference (AAC) battle on Friday evening. UTSA is 5-5 overall and 3-3 in AAC play, while Temple is 3-7 and 2-4 in the AAC. UTSA is coming off a 48-27 win over North Texas on Friday for its second straight victory and the Roadrunners have scored more than 40 points in three straight games. Temple defeated Florida Atlantic, 18-15, in overtime on Saturday to snap a two-game losing skid. The victory wasn't enough to save the job of head coach Stan Drayton though, who was fired on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Everett Withers takes over as interim head coach for the Owls.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. UTSA is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Temple vs. UTSA odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 55.5 points.

UTSA vs. Temple spread: UTSA -16.5

UTSA vs. Temple over/under: 55.5 points

UTSA vs. Temple money line: UTSA -769, Temple +531

Why Temple can cover

The Owls either scored or put themselves in a position to score in each of their four drives in the second half last week, not including taking kneel-downs at the end of regulation. Temple put together a 15-play, 87-yard drive spanning 8:45, capped off by a Terrez Worthy 1-yard touchdown run. Temple had two fourth-down conversions on the series, which led to a 12-7 advantage with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter. That touchdown was sandwiched between made field goals after Temple missed a 51-yard field goal in its first possession of the second half.

Kicker Maddux Trujillo redeemed himself from that miss with makes of 50 and 47 yards before nailing the winning 39-yard field goal in overtime in an 18-15 win over Florida Atlantic. Temple fired head coach Stan Drayton the day after the victory though. Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will serve as interim head coach, and coaching changes can sometimes spark a locker room to realize there are consequences for poor performances. Senior wide receiver Dante Wright had 14 receptions for 147 yards last week and will likely play a key role again on Friday. See which team to pick here.

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners have had one of the most productive offenses in college football this season and they've been especially dominant over recent weeks. UTSA has scored more than 40 points in three straight games and is averaging 43.8 points per game over the last four contests. The Roadrunners are 3-1 over that span, their one loss coming 46-45 to Tulsa after allowing two touchdowns over the final 2:30 of the contest.

Sophomore quarterback Owen McCown is averaging 274.3 passing yards per game this season. He threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while rushing for 88 yards on 10 carries in a 48-27 win over North Texas. He has thrown for at least 280 yards in four straight games and has 14 touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. See which team to pick here.

