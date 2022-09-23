Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ UTSA

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-2; UTSA 1-2

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Roadrunners will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but UTSA was not quite the Texas Longhorns' equal in the second half when they met last week. Things couldn't have gone much worse for UTSA as they lost 41-20. This contest was a close 17-17 at the break, but unfortunately for them it sure didn't stay that way. The losing side was boosted by RB Brenden Brady, who threw one touchdown in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern kept a clean sheet against the Southern University Jaguars last week and took the matchup 24 to nothing. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

UTSA's loss took them down to 1-2 while Texas Southern's win pulled them up to 1-2. We'll see if UTSA can steal the Tigers' luck or if Texas Southern records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.