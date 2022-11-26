Who's Playing

UTEP @ UTSA

Current Records: UTEP 5-6; UTSA 9-2

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners are 6-1 against the UTEP Miners since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Roadrunners and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alamodome. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went UTSA's way against the Rice Owls last week as they made off with a 41-7 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. QB Frank Harris had a dynamite game for UTSA; he passed for two TDs and 103 yards on 14 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 124 yards. Harris put himself on the highlight reel with a 63-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Harris' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, UTEP ran circles around the FIU Panthers last week, and the extra yardage (525 yards vs. 76 yards) paid off. UTEP put the hurt on FIU with a sharp 40-6 victory. The team ran away with 38 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. RB Reynaldo Flores had a stellar game for the Miners as he rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 13 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Flores has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Flores' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Roadrunners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped UTSA to 9-2 and the Miners to 5-6. Both UTSA and UTEP have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 17-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTSA have won six out of their last seven games against UTEP.