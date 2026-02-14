The college football offseason is so ripe for discourse about eligibility lawsuits and NIL debacles that we can lose sight of what makes the sport so enjoyable. This Valentine's Day, why not relish in everything there is love about college football? After witnessing one of the most unpredictable seasons of all time and watching Indiana pull off the greatest underdog story we've ever seen, it is not hard to remind ourselves of everything that draws us back into stadium seats and in front of our TVs every fall.

There is so much to be excited about in the lead-up to the 2026 season. An unbelievably busy coaching carousel cycle produced countless hires that give fanbases something to believe in. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects elected to return to college, giving their teams reasons to believe they can win a national championship. The transfer portal helped perennial contenders reload and gear up for another run to the College Football Playoff.

On a day where love is in the air, there is no better time to give college football its flowers.

Here are 10 things to love about college football ahead of the 2026 season.

Championship contender we have a soft spot for: Texas

This is an all-in year for Texas. Arch Manning is back with a year of starting experience under his belt and like a superstar in the making down the stretch in 2025. Colin Simmons returns to headline another stacked defense. And on top of it all, the Longhorns opened up their checkbook and spent big on some of the most elite talent in the transfer portal; wide receiver Cam Coleman should take the aerial game to another level while Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers figure to anchor a potent rushing attack. The star power is simply off the charts on what should be the most talented roster of the Steve Sarkisian era. If not now, when will Sark reach the mountaintop?

Coaching hire we're captivated by: Lane Kiffin to LSU

Lane Kiffin was an obvious "A+" hire for LSU. Any number of hires could pan out in extraordinary fashion (like the tremendous fit Virginia Tech found with James Franklin), but any conversation about the 2026 coaching carousel has to start and end in Baton Rouge. Not only was the Tigers' pursuit of Kiffin as dramatic of a search as college football has seen, but it also legitimizes the national championship aspirations that LSU holds every single season. This is one of the most elite coaches in the sport, and his work in the transfer portal gives him a shot to win at the highest level straight away.

Transfer fit we're infatuated with: Josh Hoover to Indiana

Has any program mastered the art of transfer quarterback evaluations as well as Indiana over the last two cycles? The results suggest the Hoosiers know exactly what they're doing. Josh Hoover looks to be next in line in a fraternity of elite Indiana signal-callers. As a one-time commit as a high school recruit, Hoover already knows what he is walking into in Bloomington. As a rising star in the Big 12, he brings a high ceiling to the Big Ten. And in a Mike Shanahan offense that just produced a Heisman Trophy winner, he could put the Hoosiers right back in national championship contention. This is a match made in heaven.

Nonconference game we're enamored with: Ohio State at Texas

Marquee non-conference matchups are fewer and further between than ever before as teams seek to minimize early-season risk. That will not stop Ohio State and Texas from honoring the second leg of their home-and-home contract, though. Last season's opener pitted the No. 1 and No. 2 teams against each other, and both sides will be right back in the national championship hunt when they meet in Week 2 this time around. Props to two preeminent brands for giving fans the type of September showdown they crave.

True freshman we adore: Keisean Henderson, Houston

Houston signed the highest-rated recruit in school history and beat a handful of blue bloods in doing so. The excitement around five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson is justified. This is the kind of program-altering acquisition that could launch Houston into a new realm as a Big 12 championship contender and CFP dark horse as soon as this year. Henderson -- the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per 247Sports -- must beat incumbent starter Conner Weigman for the job, so it is no guarantee that he cracks the starting lineup in 2026.

Returning star we're smitten with: Dante Moore, Oregon

If ever there was an argument that NIL is a good thing for college football, Dante Moore returning to Oregon is it. Moore is still likely missing out on millions of dollars this year by passing on the opportunity to be an early first-round NFL Draft pick, but that he can rejoin the Ducks, refine his craft, compete for a national championship and make plenty of money in the process is a major win for the sport. If Moore settles down against elite defenses in 2026, it will be hard to argue against him as the best quarterback in the country and the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Heisman hopeful we admire: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Is this the year for Jeremiah Smith? He was a top-flight wide receiver as a true freshman and the sixth-place finisher in Heisman Trophy voting as a sophomore, so it feels as though everything is building toward him winning college football's biggest award as a junior. Smith's supporting cast will remain potent enough to prevent defenses from loading up on him, paving the way for another 1,200-yard, 12-touchdown season like the last two. As his chemistry with Julian Sayin continues to strengthen, the Ohio State superstar will be on the receiving end of arguably the greatest quarterback-wideout duo in the nation.

Bounce-back team we're falling for: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State fans endured two horrendous years to conclude the Mike Gundy era but look poised to enjoy a rapid rebound. Hiring Eric Morris away from North Texas gives the Cowboys a promising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, and the players he is bringing with him are nothing short of studs. Behind Drew Mestemaker's nation-leading 312.8 passing yards per game and Caleb Hawkins' FBS-best 25 rushing touchdowns, the Mean Green led college football in scoring and total offense last season by a wide margin. Both stars are headed to Oklahoma State as the faces of what should be a quick rebuild. A bowl game feels like a reasonable expectation for a Cowboys team that won just one game last fall.

Conference we cherish: Pac-12

Move over, Big Ten and SEC, there is a new boss in town. OK, that's an exaggeration -- but the Pac-12 making its grand return is an exciting comeback two years in the making. This is not the Pac-12 of old, sure, but its emergence as the potential ringleader at the Group of Six level brings new intrigue to the race for the fifth CFP spot. Boise State is a regular in the playoff conversation, and both Oregon State and Washington State are former power conference darlings who should be well positioned to compete at the top of this reimagined league. Add a couple of other former Mountain West contenders plus Texas State to the mix, and this is as formidable of a conference as any outside the Power Four.

Rematch we idolize: Notre Dame vs. Miami

In hindsight, the 2025 season opener between Notre Dame and Miami was one of the most impactful games of the entire campaign. A head-to-head win in that contest that ultimately launched the Hurricanes into the CFP and opened the door for their run to the national championship game. Think the Fighting Irish want to exact revenge when these squads square off for the second leg of their home-and-home? No doubt. Both should be right back in the playoff hunt, and it is hard to imagine a scenario in which their rematch does not again factor heavily into that race.