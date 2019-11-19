Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason will return to lead Commodores program in 2020 season

Vanderbilt sits at 2-8 (1-6 SEC) and has lost five of its last six games. That won't be enough to cost coach Derek Mason his job, though. Athletic director Malcolm Turner announced on Twitter that Mason will return to lead the Commodores in 2020 despite the their struggles in 2019.

"I want to make it very clear that Derek Mason will be our head football coach moving forward," he wrote. "Coach Mason has my full support and I am committed to working with him to ensure our football program has the necessary resources and support to succeed."

Turner feels as if the resources that the athletic department is dedicating to the football program should allow Mason more of a chance to compete in the SEC East moving forward.

"We are in the midst of developing a new and robust athletic strategic plan with the vision to put the football program and all of our varsity sports in a position to win on and off the field of play," he wrote. "Coach Mason is committed to leading Vanderbilt's football program the right way and we will move forward in that spirit together."

Mason is 26-46 overall and 10-37 in conference play since taking over for James Franklin prior to the 2014 season. He has finished .500 in the regular season just twice (2016 and 2018), and went on to lose bowl games in each of those seasons.

Mason's record isn't stellar, but his dominance within the state can't be ignored. His Commodores have won three straight games over rival Tennessee, including a stunning 45-34 win in Nashville in the season finale in 2016. That game earned the Commodores a trip to the Independence Bowl and knocked Tennessee out of a potential Sugar Bowl berth.

Vanderbilt will wrap up its home schedule against East Tennessee State on Saturday, and will travel to Tennessee on Nov. 30 looking to win its fourth straight over the Volunteers.