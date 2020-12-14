Vanderbilt has been looking for a replacement for Derek Mason for several weeks, and it appears that it has landed on one of its own. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, a former Commodores fullback, is expected to be named the new coach of his alma mater, according to multiple reports. Pete Sampson of The Athletic adds that Lea will finish out the season with the Fighting Irish before moving on to his new job.

Lea has been at Notre Dame since 2017, first as a linebackers coach and then as coach Brian Kelly's defensive coordinator from 2018 onward. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 14 in the nation in total defense (314.5 YPG), 12th in scoring defense (17.1 PPG) and third in third-down defense (26.36%) this season. That success is a big reason why Notre Dame finds itself entering this weekend's ACC Championship Game vs. Clemson.

His defense during Notre Dame's College Football Playoff run of 2018 allowed just 18.2 points per game (13th nationally).

Lea, 38, played fullback for Vanderbilt from 2002-04 under Bobby Johnson after playing baseball for two years to start his college career.

He has made stops at UCLA (2006, 2009-11), South Dakota State (2007-08), Bowling Green (2012), Syracuse (2013-15) and Wake Forest (2016) before landing at Notre Dame.