Vanderbilt has landed a historic recruiting win as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped to the Commodores from Georgia, 247Sports' Tom Loy reports. Curtis, the No. 3 player in the Top247 rankings, becomes by far the best recruit in program history.

The Nashville native was recruited by nearly every program in the country and committed to Georgia in May over a bevy of offers. However, Vanderbilt's breakout season was hard to ignore for the star, who preps at Nashville Christian.

Now, Curtis is next in line to replace star quarterback Diego Pavia. The Commodores posted a breakout 10-win season in 2025, putting themselves on the edge of the College Football Playoff. Pavia is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

As a junior, Curtis exploded for 2,830 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions with 18 rushing scores. Ironically, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins compares Curtis to Vanderbilt legend Jay Cutler. In a scouting report, Ivins noted that Curtis could be a candidate to start as a true freshman; that could work perfectly for Vanderbilt as the Commodores lose star quarterback Diego Pavia to graduation.

"Gifted quarterback prospect with the arm, size, creativity and swagger to emerge as a high-level distributor for a College Football Playoff contender," Ivins wrote. "Can paint all different corners of the field as he generates easy torque with a rapid and upper-body heavy release. Likes to operate from a sturdy base, but is more than capable of serving up accurate off-platform tosses with his balance."