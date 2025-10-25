Quarterback Diego Pavia and the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1) and the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (6-1) square off in an SEC showdown on Saturday. The Commodores bounced back from a loss to Alabama and beat LSU 31-24 last week. Likewise, the Tigers come in fresh off a win, defeating Auburn 23-17 in double-overtime in Week 8. Both teams have a 5-2 mark against the spread this season.

Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Commodores are 3-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt spread Commodores -3 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt over/under 52.5 points Missouri vs. Vanderbilt money line Commodores -149, Tigers +125 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Vanderbilt streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri's offense averages 39 points and an SEC high 244.9 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy leads the way, as he tops the SEC in rushing yards (840) and rushing touchdowns (11). The Mississippi native has gone over 100 rushing yards in five games this season.

Senior quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for 1,617 yards and 11 scores. He added 210 rushing yards and another five touchdowns on the ground. Pribula has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four games this campaign. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Pavia is a dual-threat force who has completed 70% of his throws for 1,569 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing yards (438), and has an additional four rushing touchdowns. Last week against LSU, he had 160 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Junior running back Sedrick Alexander is another playmaker in the backfield who can get into the end zone, as he has a team-high six rushing scores. Defensively, Miles Capers has 18 total tackles and a team-high 4.5 sacks. The Commodores also enter this game 3-1 ATS as the home team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Vanderbilt picks

