A magical season becomes more historic by the week for the Vanderbilt football program. The No. 10 Commodores defeated No. 15 Missouri on Saturday to improve to 7-1 for the first time since 1941. The 17-10 victory was the Commodores' second against a ranked opponent in as many weeks and third on the year, and it cemented them as both College Football Playoff and SEC title contenders heading into the final month of the regular season.

Fittingly, star quarterback Diego Pavia was the one to score the winning touchdown for his Commodores. Pavia has been the face of Vanderbilt's rise toward the top of the SEC ladder over the last two seasons and is in the midst of building a Heisman Trophy résumé as strong as any in the country. He punched the ball in from a yard out with 1:52 to play to break a 10-10 tie and put Vanderbilt on top for good.

That was one of two rushing scores on the day for the Commodores. Running back Makhilyn Young delivered the play of the game when he broke loose late in the third quarter for an electric 80-yard sprint -- the first touchdown for either team.

Beau Pribula injury: Missouri QB expected to miss rest of regular season after hurting ankle vs. Vanderbilt Robby Kalland

Vanderbilt's defense also did a solid job of containing Missouri's most formidable weapon, SEC rushing leader Ahmad Hardy. He fell short of the 100-yard mark for just the third time this season. The Tigers also had to overcome the loss of quarterback Beau Pribula, who left the game with a serious ankle injury.

This is just the fourth time in program history that Vanderbilt has topped the seven-win mark in consecutive seasons. It is a feat that occurred just twice this century with former coach James Franklin accounting for the previous accomplishment in 2012-13.

The Commodores also never had more than one victory over an AP Top 25 opponent in a season until this year. In fact, their four wins over ranked teams matches their total from 1975 to 2023 combined. There is ample time to add to their tally before the end of the campaign, although their next chance may not come until the regular-season finale against No. 17 Tennessee, their in-state rival.

Vanderbilt's tremendous start to the season begs the question, "How far can the Commodores go?" The first double-digit-win campaign in school history is well within reach. And as long as they hit that threshold by the end of the regular season, they should have a strong enough case to get into the playoff for the first time and perhaps even host a first-round game.