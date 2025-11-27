It's been an interesting Heisman Trophy year to say the least. Eight different players have been favorites or co-favorites to win the award entering any week this season, which are the most such players in any season since at least 2012, according to CBS Sports Research.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been a favorite to win college football's top award for the majority of the season, but there are several other players who can make strong arguments for themselves. That includes the signal-caller that found himself atop CBS Sports' most recent top 50 quarterback rankings.

Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia had a senior day to remember last week, as he set career highs in completion percentage (84.6%), passing yards (484), total yards (532) and total touchdowns (6) in Vandy's 45-17 rout of the Kentucky Wildcats. He became the first Vanderbilt player in the last 30 years to score at least four total touchdowns in three straight games, and has the Commodores hoping for a College Football Playoff berth.

Vanderbilt has won nine games in the regular season for the first time since 1915, and that's in large part due to the quarterback. Pavia has energized if not resurrected this football program, and is undoubtedly one of the best and most notable players in college football. But should he be the favorite to win the Heisman? During a recent taping of "Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow," Pavia was asked why he deserves this award.

"Well, the Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football," Pavia said. "I believe that to be myself, you check the numbers and especially -- there's two things that don't lie to you: Numbers and tape. I've been taught that since I was young, you go check that out. I feel like I'm undoubtedly the best player in college football."

Vanderbilt is the only current Power Four team without a 10-win season, and that could change with a win over rival Tennessee on Saturday. The Commodores need a win and some additional help if they want to make the Playoff. Pavia is averaging 265.8 passing yards per game, and has thrown 26 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. His 33 total touchdowns rank No. 1 in the SEC.

No Vanderbilt player has ever won the Heisman, but Pavia is certainly in the conversation.