As the 2023 SEC Media Days schedule gets underway this week in Nashville, the school which calls Music City its home made some news with the announcement of a contract extension for coach Clark Lea. Hired in December 2020 after a successful stint as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Lea has already reversed some of the trends that plagued the SEC's historically downtrodden program in just two seasons at the helm of his alma mater.

In 2021, the Commodores snapped an 11-game losing streak that dated back to 2019, as well as a 10-game losing streak in road games that stretched back to 2018. More improvement came in 2022 with a trio of nonconference victories, as well as the program's first SEC win since 2019 (24-21 over Kentucky) and its first win over Florida since 2013. The 5-7 showing last season improved Lea's overall record with the Commodores to 7-17.

A private institution, Vanderbilt did not release details of Lea's new contract. The Tennessean previously reported that Lea earned $3 million in 2021. The extension is reportedly for three years and carries Lea through the 2029 season, according to ESPN.

"Vanderbilt is home, it is such an honor for me to lead our football program," Lea said in a statement. "The only way that we accomplish the mission we have set forth for Vanderbilt Football is with the vision and support from Chancellor [Daniel] Diermeier and [athletics director] Candice Lee. To have them acknowledge the progress we've made to this point, and to commit to seeing us push further on our journey means everything to me.

"Like everyone who is a part of our team, I will work to earn it every day, and recognize the great responsibility I have with the incredible opportunity and support I've been given," Lea continued. "I also want to thank the members of our program, both student-athletes and staff. Their hard work and sacrifice is what allows for progress in our quest to build a program that makes all of Vanderbilt and Nashville proud."

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season on Aug. 26 against Hawaii at home.