Vanderbilt safety suspended for arrest on charges of assaulting off-duty officer

Vanderbilt defensive back Zaire Jones has been suspended indefinitely and will miss the Commodores' season opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday after an arrest last week resulted in an aggravated assault charge for the sophomore.

According to The Tennessean, Jones was attempting to drive around a traffic barricade when he was stopped by an off-duty police officer. The affidavit noted that Jones "refused to completely stop and struck [the officer] on the left knee" with the front left corner of his car. Jones drove the car away from the traffic closure and parked, where authorities arrested him for aggravated assault. Because he allegedly struck the off-duty officer with his vehicle, Jones was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones played in 11 of 12 games for Vanderbilt last year and was expected to be in the mix for a starting safety spot this fall. Sophomore Frank Coppet gets that nod for the opener with Jones suspended, as Derek Mason and the school review the details of the incident.