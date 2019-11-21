Vanderbilt vs. ETSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt (home) vs. ETSU (away)

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-8; ETSU 3-8

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.3 points per game. They will stay at home another week and welcome the ETSU Buccaneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Vanderbilt has to be aching after a bruising 38-14 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. QB Riley Neal wasn't much of a difference maker for the Commodores; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.89 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, ETSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Mercer Bears, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (31) and coasted on those for the win.

ETSU's win lifted them to 3-8 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if ETSU can repeat their recent success or if Vanderbilt bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.