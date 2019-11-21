Vanderbilt vs. ETSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. ETSU football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. ETSU (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-8; ETSU 3-8
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.3 points per game. They will stay at home another week and welcome the ETSU Buccaneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt has to be aching after a bruising 38-14 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. QB Riley Neal wasn't much of a difference maker for the Commodores; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.89 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, ETSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Mercer Bears, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (31) and coasted on those for the win.
ETSU's win lifted them to 3-8 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if ETSU can repeat their recent success or if Vanderbilt bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
Clemson is in 'championship phase'
Somehow, the best team of 2019 has flown under the radar despite being one of the most complete...
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game